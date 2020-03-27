Governor Newsom Signs Statewide Eviction Moratorium Due to Coronavirus

During a visit to Los Angeles to get updates on anti-coronavirus efforts, Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the signing of an executive order barring eviction of renters affected by the virus.

Newsom had earlier authorized local jurisdictions to take such actions, but his order now codifies the renter protection statewide. During a news conference at the Port of Los Angeles, Newsom noted that only about 30 jurisdictions — including Los Angeles — had moved forward on protections for renters, so he opted to move forward with the statewide order.

The order, which will be in place through May, prevents landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits the enforcement of eviction orders by law enforcement.

Under the measure, tenants must give written notice no more than seven days after rent is due that they are unable to pay all or part of the rent due to the impacts of coronavirus, according to the governor’s office. Tenants would be required to have documentation, although it would not have to be submitted to landlords.

Although the order bars evictions, it does not free tenants from ultimately paying rent. Tenants are still required to repay the full amount of their rent in a “timely manner,” and they could still face eviction if they fail to pay after the moratorium is lifted.