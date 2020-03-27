Hiker Dies On Pacific Coast Trial in San Jacinto Mountains

A hiker traversing the Pacific Coast Trial in the San Jacinto Mountains was found dead by emergency crews Friday following a multi-hour rescue attempt.

A report of a hiker suffering from unspecified injuries came out at 9:38 a.m. near Mountain Center, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was called to assist and the crew later spotted the hiking group, but was unable to land due to weather concerns, officials said.

The helicopter dropped a crew instead, but the hiker died before the rescuers were able to get there by foot, the department reported on Twitter at 1:28 p.m.

No identifying information was provided about the hiker.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were investigating.