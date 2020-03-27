Riverside County Limits Short-Term Lodging to Deal with Spread of Coronavirus

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser Friday ordered an immediate stop to short-term lodging business, with few exceptions, in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The order severely limits those people allowed to stay at short-term home rentals, hotels and motels.

People experiencing homelessness, essential workers, anyone who needs to self-isolate or quarantine and anyone displaced due to someone self-isolating or quarantining in their home are still permitted to lodge at those businesses.

The order applies to all cities and unincorporated areas of Riverside County.

Anyone discovered making efforts to rent out short-term lodging outside of the allowable limits faces fines, imprisonment or both, according to the order.

“Now isn’t the time to visit Riverside County,” said Kaiser. “Slowing the spread of COVID-19 means folks need to stay put in their own neighborhoods. Unless you’ve got nowhere else safe to be, please visit later.”