COVID-19 Patient at Eisenhower Can’t Quarantine at Home because Home is Hundreds of Miles Away

“I had a fever of 106. I was dizzy and I couldn’t walk. I had shortness of breath. I knew I had to get to the hospital,” said Kawashima.

Craig Kawashima lives in the Bay Area and was down visiting a friend when he fell ill from COVID-19. He has been in isolation at Eisenhower Medical for more than a week.

“When I first got in they had me on supplemental oxygen,” said Kawashima.

This is what Craig sees 24 hours a day inside his zero pressure room.

“Very minimal supervision at this point because i’m not on strict bed rest,” said Kawashima.

Now on the mend, Craig would more than likely be a candidate for at-home quarantine, the problem is his home is hundreds of miles away.

“It’s challenging for them because i’m not from the area. Driving back home is not the most safe or logical option in my opinion because you’re still trying to self contain and quarantine yourself. I would still have to stop and get gas and stop and get food,” said Kawashima.

Once this battle is over another will begin for Kawashima.

“I am a healthcare worker in a hospital. It is a scary thought to return back home and go back to work at some point and encounter that again because it is so rampant right now,” said Kawashima.

Craig is waiting to see if his latest test is negative.

