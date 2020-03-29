Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Amount Since 2017

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped for the 25th consecutive day Sunday, falling 1.4 cents to $3.01, its lowest amount since Oct. 28, 2017.

The average price is 16.8 cents less than one week ago, 46.3 cents lower than one month ago and 55.3 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“With many people staying or working at home this past week, gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Combined with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, we could see the average price in areas close in on $3 per gallon, with many stations selling regular gasoline for much less than that,” added Spring.