Street Artist Creates Positive Murals

Some call her the yarn lady or even the yarn bomber. During this time, where many things feel uncertain her goal is simple, to spread positive messages around the community in hopes that it will bring someone joy and put smiles on people’s faces.

Stephanie Buriel has been creating her yarn murals for little over a year now, but she says now, more than ever, is a time where communities need to come together and stay positive.

“This one, I just want it to be a reminder that we are all in this together, we all have to live with this. this Covid-19 thing that’s going on now and so I want them to be reminded that they’re not alone,” said Buriel.

Some of the yarn murals have messages on them and others are left without words for you to interpret what the art means.

Stephanie has multiple yarn installations around Desert Hot Springs and says she plans on creating more.