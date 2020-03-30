A third coronavirus testing drive-up site to open in Riverside County

A third Riverside County community testing site has been established at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside for residents who want to be tested for COVID-19.

The Arlington Avenue site will open Wednesday, April 1, but those who want to be tested can call 800-945-6171 for an appointment. Those who want to get tested must have symptoms and have an appointment before showing up at the church parking lot. Drive-ups without appointments cannot be accommodated.

Some of the symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose or congestion. Those who have risk of exposure may also be tested, which means exposure to a confirmed case.

The Riverside site is the third location for community testing in Riverside County. Testing begins tomorrow Tuesday at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio and a site at The Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore has been operating for several weeks.

“Riverside County continues to offer more options for residents to get tested,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “This third drive-up location will help ensure that those who have symptoms, have options to get tested.”

Those who want to be tested can call 800-945-6171 and specify which location is preferable.

Appointments for the Lake Elsinore site can also be made online by clicking here.