Tornadoes touch down in Alabama and Mississippi

At least three tornadoes touched down in multiple locations across the Southeast Tuesday as the National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings urging people to seek shelter.

There was significant damage, but no deaths, in the Basin Refuge area and in Agricola, areas just south of the city of Lucedale, Mississippi.

George County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Coordinator Doug Adams said the damage was mainly structural and included downed power lines and trees, roof damage and at least one flipped vehicle.

“It could have been a lot worse, with school being out and everything,” Adams said. “We were very lucky.”

Two other tornadoes touched down in Alabama: one in Eufaula, according to the Eufaula Police Department, and one in Troy, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Information on damage and potential fatalities was not immediately available.

The National Weather Service said that severe storms could come to a wide area of the southeast on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms may produce occasional damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and isolated large hail, mainly from southern portions of Alabama and Georgia to parts of the Florida Panhandle and extreme southern South Carolina,” the NWS said.

The-CNN-Wire