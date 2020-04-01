Denny’s Donates 200 Meals to Healthcare Workers in Palm Springs

“In times like this we need to come together. Unfortunately the restaurant industry has taken a huge hit, but this is when we can give back to the community,” said Denny’s Owner, Gary Woodford.

Despite their business suffering, its a hands on deck operation.

“If anybody needs it now its the people working 12-14 hours a day to help our community. We’re just blessed and honored to be a part of it today,” said Woodford.

More than 400 pancakes, 80 lbs eggs and 800 pieces of bacon and sausage. Fried flipped and delivered to desert regional medical center.

“We provided 200 breakfasts today which is our grand slam breakfast. Quite a bit of cooking but it was fun,” said David Rivas.

And those on the receiving end are especially grateful.

“They have been working working long under stressful situations, and so the fact our community is coming together. We really want to thank Denny’s.” Nurse Director Kim Johnson

After working a ten hour overnight shift Sandy Flores says a hot meal hits the spot.

“Sometimes we don’t have long enough breaks to eat a full meal. Nothing feels better than having your breakfast and then relaxing a couple hours then going to sleep and waking up and doing it again. We really appreciate it,” said Lab Tech Sandy Flores.

