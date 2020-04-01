FIND Food Bank Begins Free Mobile Food Pantry

Struggling residents in need of food assistance will now have the opportunity to get Fresh food twice a month at a free mobile pantry that will kick off this Thursday, April 2 in the Palm Springs area thanks to a partnership with FIND Food Bank of the Coachella Valley, the desert’s regional food bank.

The convenient drive through “Rapid Response Pantry” will operate from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month in the parking lot across from the Palm Springs Convention Center, located on the corner of Avenida Caballeros and Amado Road.

“With so many Coachella Valley residents struggling to make ends meet, we are thankful we can provide fresh food to Palm Springs area residents who need our assistance,” said Debbie Espinosa, CEO of FIND Food Bank, who noted there will be many more distributions in Palm Springs and throughout the desert region.

People in need should not be concerned if they can’t make it to the first one.