Riverside County Public Health officer extends school closure order to June 19

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser extended the closure of the county’s schools to June 19 in response to the current conditions of COVID-19.

“After consultation with the districts and the County Office of Education, I unfortunately believe the safest option is to keep the schools closed through the end of the school year,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “I know this situation is stressful for schools, students and parents alike, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time.”

All public and private schools, colleges and universities were ordered on March 13 to close until April 30. Thursday’s extension will include all locations until June 19.

“The closure of schools for the remaining of the school year exemplifies the seriousness of the coronavirus,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “In consultation with superintendents, it was agreed that the best measure we can implement to flatten the curve is to cancel school for the rest of the year. With that said, school districts will be working hard to ensure that youth have access to education through distance learning and access to school meals. As a former educator and school board member, I empathize with our students and their families. Please stay in place. Maintain your space. Cover your face.”

Individual school districts will have the discretion to determine essential personnel to support critical functions within their districts. To date, more than 1.31 million lunches have been provided by local school districts to students during the school closure order.

“As the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, the health and safety of our students is top priority; therefore, I wholeheartedly support Dr. Kaiser’s order to close schools through June 19,” said Dr. Judy White, Riverside County Superintendent of Riverside County Office of Education. “We are grateful for Dr. Kaiser’s leadership and care for the welfare of all.”

As of April 2, Riverside County has 493 confirmed cases, 14 deaths and 50 recoveries. Recoveries are defined as people who have completed the quarantine period, no longer have symptoms and their public health cases are now closed.