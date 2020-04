4.9 Earthquake Shakes the Coachella Valley

The USGS reports a 4.9 earthquake hit about 11 miles out of Anza and about 22 miles south of Palm Springs sending strong volts across the Coachella Valley.

The first and largest earthquake struck at 6:53 p.m. and was followed by seven other earthquakes within 15 minutes with magnitudes of 3.6, 2.9, 3.0, 2.6, 3.7 and 2.6.

Viewers tell NBC Palm Springs they felt it as far as San Diego, Apple Valley and Los Angeles.

More details to follow.