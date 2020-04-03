NBCares: Keeping Healthy with Clark’s Nutrition

Now, more than ever, we need to pay special attention to the health of our immune system. Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market has all the answers you need to make sure you are feeding your body what it needs.

Calling it the “Clark’s Difference,” they were the first in the valley to offer early access shopping for seniors and disabled customers during the coronavirus pandemic. They now have special shopping hours for first responders and hospital workers as well. Shopping with Clark’s is like having your own nutritionist.

In this segment of NBCares Michael Rehm, with Clark’s Nutrition, gives some tips on staying healthy during this time.