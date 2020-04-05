Fun, lesser-known hiking trails around the Coachella Valley

Philip Ferranti is a trail guide and hiking expert in the Coachella Valley.

He says while certain trails are overcrowded during this time, others are open and lesser known.

“They can relieve the stress of being in their home under semi-lock down situations, great exercise, it’s good mentally for you and everybody just feels more relaxed and it feels normal for you,” said Ferranti.

Ferranti has written several books including ‘140 Great Hikes in and Near Palm Springs,’ as well as website with more information.

Here are 12 of his favorites throughout the area:

Fobes Valley Walkabout

2. Cedar Springs Trail

3. PCT North

4. Mission Creek off Highway 62

5. Snowcreek

6. Spitler Creek Trail

7. South Fork PCT

8. Gold Hill

9. La Quinta Cove

10. Wagon Wheel Trail

11. Garner Valley (on the way to Idyllwild)

12. Sawmill Trailhead