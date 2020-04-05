New county regulations for parks, trails and golf

Guidelines related to COVID-19 are changing daily, especially for outdoor activities like hiking and golfing.

“We’re operating under state and county guidelines which still allow you to be out on hiking trails and within your city parks.” said Ryan Stendell, director of community development for Palm Desert.

While they remain open, the Riverside County Public Health Office’s newest executive order states that now all parking lots for parks and trails are closed.

“Many trail heads in Palm Springs don’t have parking lots so people would park on the street, we’ll have to figure out how we’ll enforce that,” said David Ready, the city manager for Palm Springs. “This is meant to get people to not drive across town and gather on a trail, so their specific instructions are if you can walk or bike to a trail that’s fine.”

No group activities such as sports are allowed, and the county also says all public and private golf courses are closed.

“The clarification we got from the county over the weekend though makes it clear that you can go out on golf courses for walks as long as the golf course allows it,” said Jeff Ballinger, the Palm Springs City Attorney.

But even in outdoor areas, social distancing is still required.

“It’s really not about whether it’s golf or hiking or playing on a playground, it’s about staying inside,” said Ballinger.

Any violations of the county’s newest order can receive a violators can be fined up to $1,000 or face jail time.