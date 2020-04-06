SunLine Transit Agency Enforces ‘Cover your Face’ Order

Sunline Transit Agency is enforcing the Riverside County cover your face order requiring all passengers to have their faces covered in order to ride SunLine Transit Agency’s fixed route and paratransit services, as well as while they await service at SunLine bus stops.

All operators are wearing masks, as well. Face coverings can include bandannas, scarves, or other clothing that does not have visible holes, according to Riverside County officials.

Riverside County Public Health Officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser released the county-wide order Saturday saying all residents must cover their faces when leaving home to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“While covering our faces has become the next essential step we must all take to help flatten the curve, we also want to emphasize that transit should be used for trips accessing essential services only,” said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “By working together, we will protect ourselves and others by doing all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Other steps SunLine has taken to respond to this health crisis include offering free fares to minimize contact with transit operators and the farebox area as well as enhanced cleaning procedures to include additional disinfecting efforts for fixed route and paratransit vehicles and bus stops. SunLine continues to closely monitor the situation and will makes changes as needed.

For up-to-date information, riders are encouraged to check SunLine’s myStop App, Twitter, and its website.