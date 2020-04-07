With Business Sinking, Nail Salon turns to Face-Mask Making

What was a local nail salon just a couple weeks ago is now a closed business that’s lending a helping hand to front-line medical workers who are dealing with a massive shortage of protective gear as they combat this deadly pandemic.

The business has workers from the nail salon making masks that will be donated to hospitals in the Coachella Valley.

Jade Nguyen who has been a nail technician for ten years at CNN Nails in the city of La Quinta said,“It’s sad to know that nurses and doctors can die from being short on mask protection.”

According to the CDC,hospitals have considered shutting down because of the mask shortages.

While other doctors are risking their lives with expired masks.

Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health said

“We need to be sure that we are keeping our healthcare workers safe..if our healthcare workers become ill, then they are out of the workpool and we don’t have the staff to care for the increasing number of patients.”Local health officials recommend closed businesses to help and donate supplies that are not being used.

“We are grateful to have the support of our community and now we need it the most,” said Williamson.

Employees of the salon are suffering economically as non essential businesses remain closed. As they are dealing with economic stress Nguyen believes it’s a tough time for everyone so why not help those who need it the most.

“Wherever the people need it most and if we have more material we’ll think about schools, communities and all the locals,” said Nguyen.

So far the salon has donated one-thousand masks to Eisenhower Medical Hospital and will donate 800 more to Desert Regional.