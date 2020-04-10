Antibody Tests Now Available in the Coachella Valley

Fleur Women’s Health in Rancho Mirage announced they are now offering a Covid-19 rapid test for asymptomatic people. This is the first coronavirus antibody test in the Coachella Valley.

The test can be completed during a 20-minute in-office visit with results available in 10 to 15 minutes. If you would like to be tested, you have to take a risk assessment questionnaire to make sure that you are not presenting symptoms or have not been exposed to the virus in the past 4 weeks.

Click here for questionnaire.

If you pass the risk assessment questionnaire, you can call their office at (760) 779-5511 to schedule your test.

Riverside County has not released any information on antibody testing. Los Angeles County health officials confirmed Friday that they will start testing the levels of antibodies in 1,000 randomly selected adults to track the spread of coronavirus.

The testing of blood serum, known as serological testing, the county is working with the University of Southern California to collect blood samples that show levels of antibodies in a person, and whether that person likely had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nations top infectious disease doctor, has said antibody tests are still a week away.

Click here for more on antibody testing.