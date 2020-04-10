Drive-in Religious Services Permitted This Weekend Only

Drive-up church services that practice proper social distancing will be allowed this weekend in Riverside County, although the order to prohibit such activities will remain after Easter Sunday.

The clarification is issued from County Executive Officer George Johnson, who is the Director of Emergency Services during emergencies and disasters. This clarification is issued today, April 10th and includes drive-up services for April 10th, 11th and 12th.

Health officials continue to believe that residents should remain at home and only travel for essential services, such as grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy and purchasing gasoline. The order remains until April 30.

They are also required to wear a face covering whenever they leave their residences.

The number of coronavirus cases in Riverside County now stands at 1,350, and 39 people have died from viral complications, according to Riverside University Health System officials, who say COVID-19 cases are increasing at the predicted rate, though a moderation in the next several weeks could point to success in moving toward containment.