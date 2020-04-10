Local non-profit 3D prints PPE for hospitals and community

After Create Center for the Arts closed because of COVID-19, the staff decided to use their equipment for a new project.

“We sort of flipped gears and connected with a doctor who’s on a COVID task force. They’re in need of PPE as everyone is, and so we started right away printing prototypes and testing out designs,” said Debra Mumm, founder of Create.

The process starts with a digital model. It’s then sent to 3D printers to assemble face shields and masks.

“Instead of layering ink, it’s layering thicker plastic. It’s a very similar process to a regular printing. It just keeps building and building and building,” said Brady Williams, a worker at the center.

The group received so many questions about children with compromised immune systems, they were able to develop their model into different sizes. Each mask takes four hours to make.

All items can be sanitized and re-worn, and are created for health care workers and those in need at no cost for them.

“We started a new program called PPE for all. We branched out beyond just hospital workers to try to protect everyone in our community,” said Mumm.

Donations for the center are gladly appreciated to help them continue their efforts.

“We used to make a lot of our revenue through programs and now that we can’t do that, we’re 100% donation based project at this point. We need your help, we can only run the filament we have here for so long. The more printers we have in action, the more we can save lives,” said Mumm.

Today they donate 100 masks to Desert Regional who said they were reusing their PPE and in need of new ones.

You can call the Create center at (760) 834-8318 or find them at their website www.createcenterforthearts.org.