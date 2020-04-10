Palm Springs Closes All City Park Parking Lots

Officials in Palm Springs have decided to close all parking lots for city parks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

This decision is in accordance with Riverside County’s Emergency Order. The order states that only people within walking distance may utilize parks and trails.

“Considering that Riverside County expects a surge of new COVID-19 patients this month, the health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” said City Manager David H. Ready. “Residents should continue to shelter in place at this time except for essential purposes.”

No anticipated reopening date was provided.

Residents were previously ordered not to use play equipment in city- owned parks, such as children’s play equipment, along with basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.

Hiking trails still remain open, as do parks, but social distancing is encouraged.

All city golf courses, public and private, were also ordered closed last month in an effort to the curb the spread of the coronavirus, including driving ranges, putting greens and clubhouses.

The county has 1,350 confirmed cases, 39 deaths and 156 reported recoveries as of Friday afternoon.