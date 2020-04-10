Two East Valley Men in Custody for Shooting and attempted Robbery in Mecca

MECCA – Two East Valley men were behind bars Friday in connection with a failed robbery attempt in Mecca that left the victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault with a gun call on April 3 in the area of Seventh Street and Dale Kiler Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A man, whose name was withheld, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs in stable condition.

Sheriff’s investigators later identified Angel Valdez, 23, of Thermal and Roman Segura, 25, of Coachella, as suspects in the attempted robbery attempt and shooting. Valdez was arrested Monday in Thermal, and Segura was arrested taken into custody in Coachella, the sheriff’s department reported.

Both were booked at the Indio hail on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted robbery, with bail set at $1 million.