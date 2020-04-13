Desert Regional Hosting LifeStream Blood Drive

Desert Regional Medical Center is hosting a LifeStream blood drive. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14, and from noon to 5 p.m. on April 15 at the bell tower building (Stergios Building) at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Out of an abundance of caution, LifeStream is not taking donations from healthcare workers who have directly cared for confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients in the previous 28 days. This would include anyone who had direct contact, for more than 10 minutes at less than 6 feet, regardless of PPE status.

To donate make sure you drink plenty of fluids and bring a photo ID with proof of age. Donors under the age of 17 are required to have a signed LifeStream parental consent form.

Donors will get a free t-shirt.

For appointments, call 800-879-4484 or go online to LStream.org/desertregional

Desert Regional Medical Center Blood Drive Flyer_