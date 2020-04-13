Essential Employees Must Wear Masks

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Palm Springs issued an order Monday requiring essential businesses comply with the County of Riverside Order mandating all employees and customers must wear a face covering, effective immediately.

All businesses will be required to post signage reinforcing the requirement to citizens before they enter a business open to the public. A face covering can include a bandana or scarf.

A Special City Council meeting to update the community on COVID-19 related issues, including emergency declaration requirements such as face coverings, public trails and parking, and vacation rental enforcement has been called for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Residents and businesses may submit comments to the City Council electronically. Materials may be emailed to cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov. Transmittal prior to the start of the meeting is required. Any correspondence received during or after the meeting will be distributed to the City Council and retained for the official record.

In addition, citizens will have the opportunity to provide public comments to the Council over the telephone by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (760) 323-8204 by no later than 6:00 p.m. in order to be added to the comment queue. At the appropriate time, a staff member will call you so that you may provide your public testimony to the Council. Residents may watch the meeting live online at http://www.palmspringsca.gov, on YouTube — or on Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17.

In the next few days, the City will begin an awareness program to educate residents and business owners about the importance of always wearing a face covering in an essential business open to the public, where the virus can spread quickly.

“We are taking this seriously,” said Chief of Police Bryan Reyes. “Palm Springs worked hard early on to get ahead of the virus and flatten the curve, but if residents and businesses become complacent, we will find ourselves in a terrible situation that did not need to happen and lives may be lost. Everyone must wear a face covering — and violators may be fined.”