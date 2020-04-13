Palm Springs Library Book Return Closed

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Public Library announced Monday that its book return area is no longer accessible, but late fees will not accumulate until further notice in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All due dates have been extended; returning your items is not considered an ‘essential activity,”‘ according to a statement issued by the library. “We are fine-free, so as long as you return the items when this crisis is over, no fees will be owed.”

Both the Palm Springs Public Library and Welwood Murray Memorial Library have been closed since March 13, and all scheduled events, classes, book clubs and story times have been canceled at least through the end of the May.

The library parking lot at the main library on Sunrise Way, and book return area located within, are now off-limits because the library itself is located within Sunrise Park. All parking lots at city parks in Palm Springs were ordered closed last week, though the parks themselves remain open, with certain sports and play equipment cordoned off to deter groups of people from congregating.

The move put the city into compliance with a directive by Riverside County’s public health officer aimed at keeping parks and trails open to people who live within walking distance.

All city golf courses, public and private, were also ordered closed last month in an effort to the curb the spread of the coronavirus, including driving ranges, putting greens and clubhouses.