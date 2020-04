Palm Springs Restaurant Vandalized During Already Tough Times

Elmer’s Restaurant on E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs has been temporarily closed due to coronavirus. Over the weekend the restaurant was vandalized leaving the business in even more of a loss.

Vandals broke the sign, overturned planters, snapped several tall cacti and destroyed overhead fans.

Neighbors of the popular restaurant were left outraged and say the senseless damage during this difficult time only adds insult to injury.

A sign left on the door says they hope to reopen in May.