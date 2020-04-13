US Stock Futures up as Investors Prepare for Coronavirus-Upended Earnings Season

US stock futures were up Monday in after-hours trading as investors pace ahead for a bleak earnings season upended by coronavirus.

Dow futures were up 42 points, or around 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were up about 0.2% and Nasdaq futures were up around 0.3%.

Stocks slipped Monday, paring historic gains from last week’s rally, as investors prepare for the start of corporate earnings season. The Dow closed down 1.4%, or 329 points. The S&P 500 finished down 1% and the Nasdaq finished up 0.5%. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson are among the first companies to start off earnings season, reporting numbers on Tuesday.

Covid-19 has infected more than 1.85 million people and killed at least 114,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The-CNN-Wire