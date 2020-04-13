Volunteers Needed for Medical and Non-Medical Positions

Riverside County is calling on all willing residents, especially those with medical expertise, to support response efforts for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities and other group medical care sites are particularly in need for workers willing to care for COVID-19 patients.

This request goes out to all physicians, both active and retired, nurses, nurse assistants, as well as non-medical volunteers such as office staff or Class A and B drivers. The opportunities vary with some paid openings available. The county needs our residents’ varied talents to support the response throughout the region’s impacted communities.

“This is the call to action. We need medical volunteers willing to take care of patients who are COVID positive,” said Dr. Michael Mesisca, from Riverside University Health System. “We will provide full protective equipment to keep you safe. But we need people to step up today. Go to our website and sign up to volunteer.”

For all volunteer positions, please include all information requested to speed up the process for a background check and position placement. Useful information will include an availability schedule, driver’s license, and any professional licenses or certificate numbers for the medical volunteers.

Click here for the volunteer page.

“We need healthy people who can give their time in both medical and non-medical positions,” said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “This is our moment to come together as a community and help each other.”

Once a volunteer’s background check has cleared, they will be contacted to link their skills and availability with critical needs.

Mesisca said “congregant living facilities,” like the Magnolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Riverside, which was evacuated last Wednesday, are proving to be hotbeds of COVID-19 activity. Staffing shortages are creating a range of complications, and more healthcare workers are needed to assist the most vulnerable patients.

Workers will also be needed assist at the second federal field hospital to open in the county, this one inside the shuttered Sears at Arlington and Streeter avenues in Riverside.

National Guard personnel are working with a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services team to prepare the 125-bed facility for opening in the next several weeks. It will be reserved for sub-acute patients only, according to Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton.

He pointed out that the county is making headway with placing homeless individuals who are at risk, with 300 dispossessed persons so far situated in rooms at lodges paid for with county tax revenue.