Seven Crew Members on Navy Hospital Ship Test Positive

A total of seven medical crew members on the Navy Hospital Ship USNS Mercy have now tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday.

This comes after four were diagnosed last week.

The ship docked in the Port of Los Angeles in late March — to help Los Angeles area hospitals with the COVID-19 response.

The Navy says the seven affected crew-members are currently isolated off the ship.

“The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew-members and patients on board,” said officials, “This will not affect the ability for mercy to receive patients at this time.”