Bicyclist Killed in Big Rig Crash in Palm Springs Identified

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday released the name of a bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a big rig in Palm Springs.

William Camp, 62, of Palm Springs, died at the scene of the collision, which was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on North Gene Autry Trail near East Vista Chino.

The truck driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police, who shut down North Gene Autry Trail for about six hours between East Vista Chino and East Via Escuela for the investigation, according Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, he said.