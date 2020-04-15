‘Jeopardy!’ Fans, Now’s Your Chance

Jeopardy! announced a special partnership with NBC Palm Springs on Wednesday. They are looking for Palm Springs-area residents to be potential candidates on the game show.

Prospective contestants are encouraged to take the JEOPARDY! Anytime Test. The online test takes only 15 minutes to complete and can now be taken at any time on any internet-enabled computer, tablet, or mobile device. During registration, locals should select PALM SPRINGS on the drop-down list of audition cities. Those who pass the test will be placed in a pool for an invitation to a follow-up audition, which will take place once Jeopardy! resumes production in the coming months.

To register for and take the test, you can visit jeopardy.com/be-on-j/anytime-test. For more information regarding the testing and audition process, you can refer to the Contestant FAQs available on Jeopardy.com.

Jeopardy! and its host Alex Trebek are in their 36th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, it is the top-rated quiz show on television.