Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 20-year-old man is behind bars, accused in a shooting that left a man wounded in Desert Hot Springs, police said Tuesday.

Manual Rivera-Villa was arrested last Friday in the 12400 block of Jasmine Drive in unincorporated Riverside County and taken to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Police responded last Thursday to a shooting call in the 66700 block of First Street, and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The severity of the man’s injuries were not disclosed, nor was his name.

Detectives identified Rivera-Villa as a suspect the next day and arrested him with help from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team, although police did not specify if he was a suspected gang member.

Rivera-Villa could be charged as soon as Wednesday.