Mecca Man Arrested in Alleged Brass Knuckles Attack

MECCA (CNS) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday accused of striking another man with brass knuckles in Mecca.

Irving Valenzuela was arrested Tuesday in the 91000 block of Fifth Street and booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $25,000, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call to that same block on April 3 and found a man suffering from a gash to the top of his head, sheriff’s officials said.

The man was allegedly struck on the top of his head by another man wielding brass knuckles, who officials say fled the scene after the attack.

The victim’s name was not released, nor does it appear he required hospitalization.

Deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday and arrested Valenzuela. According to jail records, he was arrested on suspicion of committing the assault, along with a child endangerment allegation.

Valenzuela has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County.