Local High School Student Produces Much Needed PPE

A Xavier College Prep High School student who has been stuck at home, has decided to put his free time to use and help bring protective gear to local medical professionals. To date, healthcare providers biggest challenge is still a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Bryan Chang, a sophomore at Xavier College Prep High School was home trying to think of a way he could best utilize his time and efforts away from campus. While students at Xavier have not missed a single day of learning since the COVID-19 outbreak, students are still finding themselves with extra time on their hands.

Bryan has begun producing 3D-printed face shields that will protect healthcare professionals from any droplets while they treat COVID-19 positive patients. To ensure the effectiveness of the materials being distributed, Bryan is following an approved format of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

“I hope that this small contribution will make a difference in preventing the spread of this pandemic,” said Bryan. “I am hoping to get more people within the Xavier Family on board to assist in making this an even bigger endeavor”.

Bryan made his first delivery of 100 face shields to Kaiser in Moreno Valley who currently have a need for additional personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Bryan’s generosity and imagination inspire us all to consider ways we can reach beyond the four walls of our individual quarantines in order to make a difference. A Jesuit education is predicated on the idea that love is best shown in deeds rather than words. Bryan’s practical actions are acts of love,” Chris Alling Xavier President.

(Story from Xavier College Prep Public Relations)