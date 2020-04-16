Postal Worker in La Quinta Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A postal worker at the La Quinta Post Office has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Postal Service was notified Monday afternoon of the case, but was not able to provide any additional details of the employee due to the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act.

The post office is working with public health officials and says they will follow the guidance they provide. They believe the risk is low for employees who work at the La Quinta Post Office, but will keep all employees informed as new information and guidance becomes available.

Under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

In a statement from the U.S. Postal Service Corporate Communications they say, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, both the CDC and the World Health Organization as well as the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.”

They also tell NBC Palm Springs that out of an abundance of caution, they have enhanced and supplemented current cleaning protocols using disinfectants across the facility.

The La Quinta Post Office remains in operation.