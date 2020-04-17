Teen Attempted To Rob Calimesa Bank With A Threatening Note

CALIMESA (CNS) – Sheriff’s officials Friday announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy accused of trying to rob a Calimesa bank by passing a threatening note to a teller before pedaling away on his bicycle empty-handed.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is underage, was booked Thursday at juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted robbery after detectives served a search warrant at his home in Yucaipa, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery was reported Monday in the 1000 block of Calimesa Boulevard. The only bank on that block is a Bank of America branch at 1055 Calimesa Blvd.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Jaime Hernandez, employees reported a suspect entered the bank at 3:48 p.m. wearing a beanie, face mask and latex gloves. He slid a note to the bank teller saying he was armed and demanded money, but fled without getting any cash, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Investigators worked with bank staff to identify the suspect, and said evidence allegedly linking the boy to the crime was found at his home.