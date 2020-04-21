Palm Springs Unified School District Foundation launches “PSUSD COVID-19 EMERGENCY SCHOOL FUND”

The Foundation for the Palm Springs Unified School District, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the district, has launched a special PSUSD COVID-19 EMERGENCY SCHOOL FUND to raise urgently needed resources for the nearly 23,000 students in the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools.

As in 124,000 schools across America, PSUSD students are engaged in distance learning – in PSUSD’s case for the remainder of the school year.

“It’s crucial we keep students learning and thriving while they’re doing lessons and trying to keep up at home,” said PSUSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sandra Lyon. “Now it’s more important than ever to help the most vulnerable among our students stay engaged in school, earn their diplomas, and build a better future for themselves and our communities. We cannot let the pandemic sideline learning.”

Many of the expenses involved in keeping students learning while at home are things that parents of low-income students may not have been able to budget for – school supplies, books, digital technologies needed for online learning (Chromebooks, Wi-Fi “Hot Spots,”), and other essentials, including things as basic as portable desks and desk lamps.

Other areas requiring funding will include efforts to protect the arts (often the first area that gets cut in an economic downturn) and an anticipated Summer Learning Institute for necessary catch-up because of the shutdown.

“During this emergency, PSUSD is exhausting its rainy-day and general-fund accounts at breakneck speed. We need to raise $1 million to purchase supplemental education materials to keep our students’ education intact and moving forward,” said PSUSD Foundation Director Ellen Goodman.

Goodman points out to potential donors that, thanks to Congressional passage of the recent stimulus bill, charitable deductions have been expanded to a one-year “Universal Deduction.”

For taxpayers who itemize, the bill lifts the cap on annual giving from 60 percent of adjusted gross income to 100 percent for the 2020 tax year, and allows non-itemizers to deduct up to $300 in cash giving.

A donor has committed a dollar for dollar match up to $20,000.

To donate or for more information, click here.

(Article from PSUSD)