Augustine Casino Implements Temporary Furloughs and Layoffs

Since closing its doors on March 15, Augustine Casino through the generosity of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians has continued to pay its team members’ wages and maintain their healthcare and other benefits. The tribe committed to six weeks of compensation and benefits at the outset, in hopes that the closure would not last as long as it has.

However, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the Coachella Valley, delaying the ability to resume operations, the tribal council and casino leadership have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to implement temporary furloughs and layoffs.

While furloughed team members will continue to receive company-paid healthcare coverage, they have been encouraged to apply for government unemployment benefits during this time.

“This is unchartered territory for the Augustine family,” said Jef Bauer, general manager. “It is an incredibly hard, but necessary, next step. Thanks to our generous and compassionate tribe, we will get through this and come back stronger than ever. We are eager to bring back our team members, open our doors and resume our reputation as the locals’ favorite casino.”

Updates regarding plans to reopen will be communicated online via the Augustine Casino website (AugustineCasino.com), and the casino’s social media channels.

(Article from Augustine Casino)