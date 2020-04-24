Class of 2020 Honored in Unprecedented Way

High school seniors won’t be finishing out their last year of school and that means missed proms and graduation celebrations.

Here in Coachella Valley students are being honored and virtually adopted for their achievements.

Some big-hearted people thought of some different ways to honor the 2020 graduates by highlighting them on social media and hosting virtual adoptions, NBC Palm Springs spoke to some of the organizers making it happen.

“My friend Reina came up with the concept, there is this page on a national level that she found, she invited me to the page, within minutes I’m reading the directions of how it works and she’s starting a local page,” explained Tanya Moreno, resident of Indio.

The page which started just a few days ago is called, “Coachella Valley, Adopt a Graduating 2020 High School Senior Project,” which has over 380 adopted seniors so far.

“Somebody in our community is adopting them and showering them with love and appreciation, letting them know that we see them and that we recognize the 12 years of work that they put into this,” added Moreno

Some students have even received care packages from their new adopters. La Quinta High School is also recognizing seniors who will be missing out on signing day.

“May 1st is national signing day, it’s typically the day where students have to commit and make their decision for their college or university. we want to celebrate our seniors for all they’ve accomplished and all they’ve worked for and kind of just give them a pat on the back, a public pat on the back for where they are going and what they’re doing,” said Michele Morales, Counselor at La Quinta High School.

“I’m attending the University of San Diego in the fall and currently they haven’t come out and said anything about what the fall will look like but for some of my friends, we have other things going on. It’s been nice to see as a community we all get together and just bring people up even during such a hard time,” explained Natalie Wright, Senior at La Quinta High School.

If you have a senior that you would like to recognize, just send a short video to news@nbcpalmsprings.com and you could see your video here our news broadcast.