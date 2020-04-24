Youth Baseball and Softball Equipment Stolen From Davis Field in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Police and city officials Friday sought the public’s help in tracking down $22,500 worth of equipment stolen from a stadium in Indio where local youth play baseball and softball.

The equipment taken from Davis Field, 83100 Date St., includes a $21,000 machine used to rake the fields, along with hand tools, snacks and other baseball and softball equipment, according to Indio police.

“Families look forward to the day when we’ll all be able to get out and enjoy a ballgame together,” Indio Mayor Glenn Miller said. “Being able to recover the equipment and funds taken from our local kids would show incredible community spirit.”

According to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron, thieves broke into bleacher storage units at the stadium on two occasions — last Sunday about 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday about 6 a.m.

Police began investigating after receiving a burglary call on Wednesday, but no far, no suspects have been identified.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STO.