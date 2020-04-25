X Games cancels July event while UFC schedules 3 fights for May

The X Games officially canceled its summer event Friday while UFC announced three spectator-free events for May.

The announcements come at a time when much of the sports world has had to halt or adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Leagues like the NFL have switched to a virtual format for their drafts, while leagues like the NBA and MLB have suspended their seasons.

The X Games were scheduled to take place July 17 through 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but organizers canceled because of the pandemic.

“The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events,” an X Games tweet read Friday.

Meanwhile, UFC will hold three fight night events at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 9, 13 and 16. The fights will be held “with only essential personnel in attendance,” the league said.

“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans,” said UFC President Dana White.

In March, UFC had to postpone three fights because of Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines. At the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people not to go to events with more than 10 people. Before that, UFC had been one of the only American sports leagues holding an event in March.

The-CNN-Wire