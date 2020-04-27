Confirmed Cases in Skilled Nursing Facilities Rises

According to Riverside County Health Officials, the county has more than 650 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the county.

There are 211 staff members and 414 patient cases as on Monday with the majority spread throughout 40 skilled nursing facilities in the county.

There are 53 skilled nursing facilities in the county. In addition, 49 total patient cases are at 14 assisted living locations.

There are hundreds of other long-term care facilities with varying levels of care provided.

Riverside County has tested approximately 1,200 patients at these facilities.

“We have known since the beginning of this response that congregate care facilities would provide one of the biggest challenges,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside County public health. “We responded to the challenge by forming our SOS teams who have reached out to most of our facilities to support their efforts. We also have teams that have helped out with some staffing when it was appropriate.”

The four SOS (Skilled Nursing Facilities + Outreach Support) teams consist of workers from American Medical Response, behavioral health and other healthcare partners who could be involved in patient care. The teams target specific regions – Northwest, Southwest, Central and Eastern – in the county and work with staff members at each facility to demonstrate proper safety techniques, provide proper safety gear and educate them about COVID-19 to dispel rumors and correct erroneous information.

“I am very proud of our county public health leadership and rapid coordinated efforts within our local skilled nursing facilities,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “In agreement with the Governor’s six principles, we must do all we can to provide care and protection to our most vulnerable. I also look forward to working with the state to ensure cost recovery for our heavily impacted budget.”

As of Sunday, the SOS teams have visited 144 facilities, and done follow up visits with 10.

Rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes present a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as their close proximity to each other. The county prioritizes investigations in these facilities due to the high risk of serious illness that outbreaks pose.

Skilled nursing facilities are licensed by state regulators, but local health officials can offer support to maintain services.

Below is a list of skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in Riverside County with confirmed cases of coronavirus. The county is using the same reporting guidelines by the California Department of Public Health. Facilities with more than 11 cases will have numbers posted on our website. Facilities with fewer than 11 cases, will be posted as <11 cases.

— Community Care and Rehabilitation Center, Riverside

Patients – 87

Staff – 48

— Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Riverside

Patients – 49

Staff – 26

— Highland Springs Care Center, Beaumont

Patients – 47

Staff – 20

— Extended Care Hospital of Riverside

Patients – 38

Staff – 32

— Manor Care Health Services, Hemet

Patients – 37

Staff – 42

— Cypress Gardens Care Center, Riverside

Patients – 31

Staff – 15

— Ramona Rehabilitation and Post Acute Care Center, Hemet

Patients – 22

Staff – 11

— Valencia Gardens Health Care Center, Riverside

Patients – 19

Staff – <11

— The Palms at La Quinta

Patients – 13

Staff – 0

— Raincross at Riverside

Patients – 12

Staff – <11

— Renaissance Village Rancho Belago, Moreno Valley

Patients – <11

Staff – <11

— Rancho Belago Residential Care, Moreno Valley

Patients – <11 (These patients were transferred from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.)

Staff – 0