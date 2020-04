Crews Working to Fix Power Outage in Cathedral City

Southern California Edison crews are working to fix a power outage in Cathedral City.

NBC Palm Springs was notified of the outage after several calls to the newsroom Monday morning.

An estimated 1,300 people are being affected in the area from Ramon Road to Landau Boulevard as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees.

SCE is working to determine the cause of the outage.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.