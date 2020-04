Desert Hot Springs Police Search for Runaway Juvenile

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Emily Mariah Martinez was last seen in DHS around midnight on April 26th.

She is 5’2 and around 120lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grey and white pants.

Officials ask that you contact DHSPD if you think you have seen her.