Local Company Brings New Life to Classic Cars and Protecting Life

At Heritage Upholstery in Palm Springs they outfit classic European cars with luxury leathers and trims and give them new life.

Owner Tony Hazell is proud of his work, “We do Jaguar, Mercedes and Porsche exclusively,” he says.

He’s even prouder of his current project that’s helping protect life.

A machine should be cutting leathers and fabrics to precision, instead it’s cutting protective gowns for local doctors, nurses and firefighters, 20 at at time. When CV Mask Project approached them to help they jumped at the chance.

We were approached by them, we knew we could do something rapidly and so making use of our machine was just a perfect solution,” says Hazell.

And he didn’t stop there. He was supposed to launch a Palm Springs spirit company this month to make Modern Love gin and vodka, instead he’s now making hand sanitizer, called love, giving it to the city and front line workers. So far he’s made 270 gallons and plans to make a whole lot more.

Captain Nathan Gunkel with the Palm Springs Fire Department says sourcing personal protective equipment has been tough, “It’s been very difficult from the beginning we were trying to plan the best we could prior to this happening, we’ve gone through the equipment.”

They picked up over 200 gowns on this trip to Hazell’s shop.

He’s grateful for people like tony who are part of the solution, “Due to the generosity of people like tony and the good folks out there, they’ve helped us help them.”

“It is a great feeling of giving back to a community that has welcomed you,” says Hazell.

They will also be selling the sanitizer on their website available for curbside pickup at 1130 N. Valdivia Way, Palm Springs.

Website click here: Palm Springs Spirits