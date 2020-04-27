Palm Springs Library Introduces YouTube Content

The Palm Springs Library announced the creation of their new YouTube Channel Monday.

The content will stand as a new online resource the staff has been putting together. The content includes online story time in both English and Spanish, various how-to classes and videos and the “Prickly Pear” historic video series that dives into Palm Springs history. They also post “movie talks” where librarians give movie recommendations for the week.

“We are excited about this new avenue to offer services to our community”, said Jeannie Kays, Library Director, “it is important to stay connected during this challenging time.”

Digital resources are available with your library card including ebooks, audiobooks, streaming TV and documentaries, online homework help and online learning tools, e-magazines and downloadable music. If you don’t currently have a library card, the Library is offering a temporary digital card, valid for 90 days.

To sign up for a temporary digital card, residents can visit PalmSpringsLibrary.org/MyAccount and click on the link at the top of the screen that says ‘click here to register now’, complete the form and submit.

The Palm Springs Library is closed to the public, but open 24/7 online.