The City of La Quinta Expands Recreation Activity

The city of La Quinta has amended an executive order to further allow outdoor recreation to resume at parks, trails, and recreational courts. but other cities in Coachella Valley are keeping those same areas closed.

NBC Palm Springs spoke to the mayor of La Quinta who explains what is expected moving forward.

Monday night saw an emergency closed-door city council meeting in the city of La Quinta, one of the products of the meeting, a new amendment focused on reopening parts of the city.

“La Quinta made the decision last night at our special city council meeting to go ahead and expand outdoor recreation order that was issued last week by our city manager,” explained Linda Evans, Mayor with the city of La Quinta.

The expansion on this order allows for doubles play to continue for pickle-ball and tennis, and dog parks will reopen too.

“We felt that it was time in this progression to go ahead and move forward and allow doubles play as well,” added Evans.

Some areas will remain off-limits, like playgrounds that allow for groups of children and picnic areas. And as for the reopening of small businesses, it’s still unclear.

“We have to wait for the state and the county to issue any modifications to allow a reopening process for us but La Quinta has definitely discussed that and are working with our local businesses, small businesses, restaurants, service industry so that we can begin making those plans and having that preparation be made,” said Evans.

Other cities in the Coachella Valley like Palm Springs have amended rules when it comes to the use of swimming pools, but limitations on other recreational activities will remain.

Mayor Evans says they will be seeking more guidance from state and county officials on when and how to reopen.

“We will be reaching out to our county and our state to request their reopening plan, to request a date certain so that we can continue our progression and get people back to work,” explained Evans.

The city of La Quinta says they feel people are making an impact when it comes to social distancing, and people have every right to stay home as parts of the city begin to reopen.