Vehicle With $200,000 in Equipment Stolen From Cabazon Power Line Job Site

CABAZON (CNS) – The theft of a vehicle filled with tools and equipment valued at more than $200,000 from a construction site in Cabazon led to the arrests of four local residents, two of whom posted bail Tuesday, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a stolen vehicle call at the site of a power line construction job in the 13000 block of Malki Road, according to Sgt. Jonathan Bodnar.

The vehicle was found nearby about noon, minus the equipment, he said.

According to Bodnar, deputies got a tip that the stolen property may possibly be found at a residence in the 52000 block of Esperanza Avenue and went to the address about 2 p.m. They found the missing tools and equipment on site, along with drugs, a stolen vehicle and other stolen property not connected to the original call, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrested Sean Johnson, 35, Maurine Evans, 28, and Daniel Hernandez, 28, on suspicion of possessing stolen property, and Karrie Collins, 43, on suspicion of possessing narcotics, according to the sheriff’s department.

Jail records show Johnson and Hernandez were both released on $10,000 bail and are expected to be arraigned on Aug. 27. Custody information for Evans or Collins was not immediately available.