Riverside County Issues Face Coverings and Social Distancing Through June 19

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser is extending his order requiring residents to wear face coverings when outside and to continue practicing social distancing through June 19. The county is also moving to fully align with the governor’s “stay-at-home” order until amended or rescinded.

Riverside County residents are still required to remain in their primary residence under Governor Newsom’s existing “stay at home” order unless they are engaged in an essential business or activity, such as grocery shopping or visiting the doctor. The governor’s order does not have an expiration date.

“While we work within the governor’s plan for re-opening the state, people must be mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated,” said Kaiser. “The new normal in Riverside County will still require social distancing, facial coverings and other precautions. Summer will only slow the virus, and we are already thinking about what will happen in the fall.”

Kaiser issued his orders as part of the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 140 deaths and about 3,750 confirmed cases. The moves were necessary to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the illness, which threatened to severely impact the county’s health system. Prior orders included the closure of public and private golf courses in Riverside County, along with the prohibition of in-house and drive-up worship services.

Kaiser recently allowed golf courses to open – with various restrictions. The State of California later clarified that drive-up religious services could be permitted, although in-person services are still not allowed.

“Residents are answering the call to stay at home as much as possible, practice physical distancing and wearing a face covering to protect everyone. I thank you all for that,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “It is making a difference, and this progress is a credit to everybody doing their part and using the best tools that we have right now to overcome this pandemic. As we begin to turn the corner, it is important that we also flatten the unemployment curve and work towards economic and social recovery.”

Kaiser’s orders closing Riverside County schools and limiting short-term lodging until June 19 remain in effect.