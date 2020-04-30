Bighorn Golf Club Chairman R.D. Hubbard Dies at Age 84

Influential horseman R.D. Hubbard died Wednesday night at his home in Palm Desert at the age of 84. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Hubbard was chairman and managing director of the Bighorn Golf Club, one of the top private residential golf club communities in the country. He was also known as being an auto glass entrepreneur, visionary racetrack operator, and an enthusiastic owner and breeder of Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds.

Hubbard’s death was confirmed by his family, that’s according to Thoroughbred Daily News.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Bighorn and have yet to hear back.

He helped create the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, and as a member of NTRA’s board of directors, he co-founded its Racing Integrity and Drug Testing Task Force.

Hubbard and his wife, Joan Dale, founded the R. D. and Joan Dale Hubbard Foundation in 1986; The Shoemaker Foundation, formed in 1991; and the Hubbard Museum of the American West in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Dale McLain Hubbard, and three children.

There is no information on a service at this time.